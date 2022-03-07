Bracketology 2022: Updates, upsets, teams to watch on Monday, March 7

Two teams that have not played up to expectation this season in the Memphis Tigers and Michigan Wolverines look like they finally got themselves off the bubble and into the NCAA Tournament yesterday.

But they’ll have to add on more quality wins if they want to be assured of avoiding the First Four in Dayton. And just one bad performance in the conference tournament, combined with some automatic bid steals, can still make things dicey.

Yesterday’s bubble watch

Memphis got the massive win they needed, blowing out No. 14 Houston 75-61 on Senior Day to make a huge step towards Penny Hardaway finally getting the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament. Tyler Harris scored 15 points, and the Tigers might only need one win in the AAC Tournament now to reach the show.

Michigan got their key win too, with Phil Martelli guiding the Wolverines to a 75-69 win at Ohio State for a Quad 1 that was needed. Despite not having Hunter Dickinson, the Wolverines got 13 offensive rebounds and 24 points off the bench.

Game to watch today

San Francisco vs. No. 1 Gonzaga: The Dons are very likely in the tournament already, but this would lock up wearing white uniforms in the first round. The advanced metrics have loved USF all year, as they’re No. 21 in KenPom overall with a 24-8 record, including a 10-6 mark in the WCC already.

Bubble teams per Bracketwag.com

Last four in - Wyoming, Xavier, Wake Forest, SMU

First four out - Dayton, VCU, BYU, St Louis

Next four out - Indiana, Florida, St Bonaventure, Colorado

Conference breakdown per ESPN’s Joe Lunardi

Big Ten: 8

Big East: 7

Big 12: 6

SEC: 6

ACC: 5

Mountain West: 4

WCC: 3

Pac-12: 3

American: 3