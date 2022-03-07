How to watch Champions League Round of 16 second leg matches on TV and via live online stream

The first leg of the Round of 16 is in the books in UEFA Champions League play, and leg two will be getting underway starting on March 8. There are just 16 teams left chasing UCL glory, and some are already closer than others to moving on to the next knockout round.

You can catch all Champions League action on fuboTV and Paramount+, with select games airing on CBS, Univision, TUDN and Galavision. Here’s the full schedule for the second legs of the Round of 16.

The away goals rule was abolished in all UEFA competitions last year, so goals scored away from home will no longer carry any extra weight in this tournament.

The action gets started with Bayern Munich v. RB Salzburg and Liverpool v. Inter Milan, both kicking off at 3:00 p.m. ET on March 8.

Bayern and Salzburg are tied up at 1-1 after the first leg went down in Salzburg, with the first goal coming in the 21st minute for the home side, courtesy of Chukwubuike Adamu. Salzburg held down the fort for nearly the entire game, controlling only 28% of possession while keeping the Bundesliga giants at bay. Kingsley Coman finally found an equalizer in the 90th minute, putting both teams on a level playing field heading into leg two.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Bayern is favored to win at home in regular time with odds at -525 on the moneyline. Salzburg is at +1300, while a draw comes in at +700.

Manchester City got a big jump on Sporting CP, steamrolling them on the road with a huge 5-0 final score. Bernardo Silva notched a brace in the first half as City went up 4-0 in the first 45 minutes. The fifth and final goal came early on in the second half courtesy of Raheem Sterling. Man City will return home to host the Portuguese side on March 9, and as long as they don’t lose by more than four, the EPL leaders will advance to the quarterfinals.

Here’s a full look at the schedule for the Round of 16 second leg matches, along with where you can find them on TV. All the games will air via live stream on Paramount+.

UCL Round of 16 second leg schedule

Tuesday, March 8

Bayern Munich v. FC Salzburg, 3 p.m. — Galavision

Liverpool v. Internazionale, 3 p.m. — CBS, UniMas, TUDN

Wednesday, March 9

Manchester City v. Sporting CP, 3 p.m. — Galavision

Real Madrid v. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. — CBS, Univision, TUDN

Tuesday, March 15

Ajax v. Benfica, 4 p.m. — Galavision

Manchester United v. Atletico Madrid, 4 p.m. — CBS, Univision, TUDN

Wednesday, March 16

Juventus v. Villarreal, 4 p.m. — Univision, TUDN

Lille v. Chelsea, 4 p.m. — CBS, Galavision