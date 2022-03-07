Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, March 7

We have a solid eight-game slate in the NBA on Monday night and there are a few favorable player prop bets on DraftKings Sportsbook that we think you should keep an eye on. We’ve identified a couple of them here and you should consider checking them out ahead of the day’s action.

De’Andre Hunter over 1.5 3-pointers made (+120)

For tonight’s slate, we are going to go with a plus-money prop in the Atlanta Hawks-Detroit Pistons game. Hunter has stepped up for the Hawks since the All-Star break, averaging 12.8 points per game on 38.9% shooting from three-point range. In the Hawks’ last five games, he has scored in double figures three times.

The 24-year-old small forward will try to score in double figures for the third-straight game against the Pistons. The Pistons are allowing opponents to shoot 37.3% from beyond the arc (league worst). Hunter has made more than 1.5 threes in five out of his last 10 games, which includes three out of his last four games.

Domantas Sabonis over 5.5 assists (-125)

I usually try to stay away from juiced player prop bets, but you have to take them from time to time, especially when the number is too good to be true. Sabonis has been dishing out the assists since arriving in Sacramento earlier last month, averaging six assists per game (10 games).

The Kings will be taking on the New York tonight, who is coming off a good win last night against the Los Angeles Clippers. Sabonis has gone over 5.5 assists in seven out of his last 10 games and had two other games with at least five assists.

James Harden over 2.5 3-pointers made (+125)

Harden will be back in the starting lineup for the Philadelphia 76ers tonight against the Chicago Bulls after not playing Saturday night. The All-Star point guard has shot the ball well from three-point range since his first game with Philadelphia on Feb. 25.

It’s a small sample size (four games), but Harden is shooting 50% on six attempts per game. The 32-year-old dynamic combo guard will try to improve on those numbers tonight as the Bulls are allowing teams to shoot 36.3% from three this season. When Harden was with the Nets, they played the Bulls three times and he had more than 2.5 threes twice. He could go over this prop tonight, especially with Tyrese Maxey playing at a high level.

