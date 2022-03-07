NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, March 7

Eight games will usher in a new week for the NBA tonight and that presents plenty of opportunities for you to score big on value picks in DraftKings Daily Fantasy. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Isaiah Stewart, Detroit Pistons, $4,900

Stewart has been playing well as of late and will have a chance to be a value hit tonight when the Pistons host the Hawks. He averages close to a double-double every game and has netted DFS users an average of 25.5 fantasy points over his last six games. He put up 13 points, seven rebounds, and five assists to earn 36.3 fantasy points in the team’s previous matchup against Atlanta, so he has the opportunity to replicate that tonight.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors, $4,500

The Warriors are traveling to Denver to meet the Nuggets tonight and they will notably be missing Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson for the showdown. That opens up the door for other guys like Kuminga to step up as a fantasy asset. Het put up 18 points and five rebounds in Saturday’s loss to the Lakers and one would imagine his role expanding with the stars sidelined for the evening.

Immanuel Quickley, New York Knicks, $4,200

Quickley played a huge role in the Knicks’ 116-93 victory at the Clippers last night. His 21 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists for the outing earned DFS users 47 points for the day, so it’s worth a shot to ride the hot hand with him.