How the public is betting NBA games on Monday, March 7th

We’re almost down to the final month of the NBA regular season. On Monday night, there are a few games to circle on the schedule. The Chicago Bulls take on the new-look Philadelphia 76ers, who have been on a roll since James Harden made his team debut. The Sixers are coming off a tough loss to the Miami Heat, so is this a spot for them to bounce back?

The other matchup is the Golden State Warriors getting a ton of points against the Denver Nuggets, who are coming off an OT comeback win over the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday night. The Dubs have lost four in a row and won’t have Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins against the Nuggets while they get some rest.

Let’s take a look at betting splits for Monday night’s slate of games.

NBA betting splits, March 7

There are a few interesting spots given these splits. The Nuggets only giving 8 points against a G-League Dubs roster with so many players out seems ideal. Denver played a lot last night, but it’s the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers getting points against the Spurs seems favorable. L.A. was able to end their losing streak to the Dubs over the weekend. The Lakers are in desperation mode the rest of the regular season.

The Bulls getting 7 points against the Sixers feels advantageous. Chicago hasn’t played well against Philly historically for what seems like a while. Still, the Bulls need to keep pace in the East standings. If nothing else, the game will be fairly close. You can see the public is slightly leaning on the Bulls and the points.

The New York Knicks are an interesting spread and ML bet. New York finally ended its losing streak last night against the Clippers. There’s some momentum there. The Knicks got an awful performance from Julius Randle and still ran away with the game easily.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.