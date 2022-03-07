Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. 76ers on Monday

DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls will go on the road for the third time in the last four games tonight to play Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. In their last matchup on Feb. 6, the Sixers defeated the Bulls 119-108 at the United Center to win the season series.

DeRozan led the way with a game-high 45 points, nine rebounds, and seven assists for the Bulls, while Embiid had 40 points and 10 rebounds for the Sixers. The Sixers are 7.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 233.

Bulls vs. 76ers, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Sixers -7.5

The Bulls enter tonight’s game on a four-game skid after losing 118-112 on Friday night to the Milwaukee Bucks. During the course of their losing streak, Chicago is being outscored by an average of 7.7 points per game and are scoring 111.2 points per game. The Bulls haven’t been a great road team this season with a record of 15-15.

Billy Donovan’s crew last won a road game on Feb. 9, when they defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-109. Chicago might not have Nikola Vucevic for tonight’s game as he’s listed questionable with a hamstring strain. The Bulls are 3-9 in their last 12 road games and 1-4 against the spread in their last five games. Chicago is also 5-10 ATS when listed as road underdogs this season.

As for the Sixers, they had their five-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night by the Miami Heat. Philly didn’t have James Harden, who had a scheduled rest day after they played the night before against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Nevertheless, the Sixers have won four out of their last five home games. Philadelphia is 4-2 ATS in their last six games and 9-14 ATS when labeled as the home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Under 233

In their first three matchups this season, the total points scored were 201, 219, and 227. The total has gone under in six of the Bulls’ last eight games, while the total has gone over in six of the Sixers’ last games. With James Harden in the starting lineup, the Sixers are scoring 126.5 points per game (four games). It looks tempting to take the over in this spot, but the under has been kings between these two teams.

