Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Mavericks on Monday

Donovan Mitchell and the Utah Jazz will wrap-up their five-game road trip tonight against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks. The last time these two teams played each other on Feb. 25, the Jazz defeated the Mavericks 114-109 in Salt Lake City.

Mitchell scored a game-high 33 points (11-19 FG, 7-12 3pt) to lead Utah, while Doncic had 23 points, 11 assists, and seven rebounds. Utah currently lead the season series 2-0 over Dallas. The Jazz are one-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 216.

Update — Jalen Brunson has been ruled out for the Mavericks. Maxi Kleber is probable. Rudy Gobert is on the injury report as questionable with a calf issue.

Jazz vs. Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Jazz -1

The Jazz are 3-1 on their current road trip after defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder 116-103 on Sunday night. Utah shot 42.2% from three-point range, but they held the Thunder to 20% from beyond the arc. Bojan Bogdanovic was the standout star for the Jazz, scoring 35 points on an efficient 11-of-19 shooting from the field and 11-of-18 from three.

Despite their win, the Jazz did not get the cover as they are 1-5 against the spread in their last six games. Furthermore, Utah is 1-6 ATS in their last seven road games and 4-5 ATS in the second game of back-to-back this season.

As for the Mavericks, they have won four-straight games and are 6-1 straight up in their last seven games. Dallas is only defeating teams by an average of 5.2 points per game during their current win streak. The Mavs will not have Jalen Brunson for tonight’s game due to a quad contusion, while Doncic is probable with a toe sprain. Dallas is 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games and 12-10-1 ATS as home favorites this season.

Over/Under: Over 216

In their first two matchups this season, the total points scored were 236 and 223. If Doncic does not play, then that will affect the total for tonight’s game. However, we’ll just act as if he will suit and give it a go. The total has gone under in eight of the Jazz’s last 12 games, while the total has gone over in four of the Mavericks last six games.

