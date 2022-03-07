Pick against the spread, over/under for Lakers vs. Spurs on Monday

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers will look to start a winning streak tonight against Dejounte Murray and the San Antonio Spurs. In their last matchup, the Spurs defeated the Lakers 138-110 at Crypto.com on Dec. 23, thanks to a 30-point effort from Keita Bates-Diop.

Meanwhile, James posted a game-high 36 points, nine rebounds, and six assists in a losing effort. The Spurs are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 236.

Lakers vs. Spurs, 8:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Spurs -2.5

The Lakers snapped their four-game losing streak in a must-win game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night. Los Angeles defeated Golden State 124-116 behind an epic 56-point and 10-rebound performance from James. The Lakers will need that same of urgency from Bron and others if they want to move up in the standings.

However, Los Angeles has lost seven-straight games on the road, going all the way back to Jan. 27 against Philadelphia. The Lakers are 3-6 against the spread in their last nine games and 9-8 ATS as road underdogs this season.

As for the Spurs, they enter tonight’s game on a four-game losing streak of their own. San Antonio suffered a tough 123-117 defeat to the Charlotte Hornets Saturday night. The Spurs need to win tonight’s game as they are on the outside looking in for the play-in tournament. San Antonio is 2-6 ATS in their last eight home games, but 9-5 ATS when they are the home favorite this season.

Over/Under: Over 236

In their three matchups this season, the total points scored were 246, 220, and 248. The total has gone under in four of the Lakers’ last six games and the total has gone over in six of the Spurs’ last nine games. Both teams are giving up close to 120 points per game in the last three games, making the over a potential play.

