Pick against the spread, over/under for Warriors vs. Nuggets on Monday

We have a potential Western Conference playoff preview in the Rocky Mountains tonight as the Golden State Warriors hit the road to face the Denver Nuggets.

Golden State (43-21) has struggled mightily as of late, losing four straight games and eight of its last 10. The Warriors were last bested in a 124-116 Saturday night loss to the Lakers, a game where LeBron James went off for 56 points and 10 rebounds. The team will be shorthanded tonight as Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson have all been ruled out with various injuries/rest.

Denver (38-26) has won eight of its last 10 contests and is 24 hours removed from a 138-130 overtime win over the Pelicans. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic went off for 46 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists and his three-pointer in OT gave the Nuggets enough cushion to walk out victorious. Aaron Gordon followed with 28 points and eight boards.

Denver enters this game as an eight-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 221.5.

Warriors vs. Nuggets, 9:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Nuggets -8

The Nuggets are 5-6 against the spread when having no rest this season and while fatigue may play a factor, the absence of the Warriors’ stars is too much to ignore when going over the spread. Lay the points with Denver.

Over/Under: Over 221.5

221.5 is a low enough bar for both teams to clear, even with the likes of Curry and Wiggins sitting out of this matchup. Take the over here.

