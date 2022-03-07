NBA same game parlays to consider for Monday, March 7

We have eight games on tap for the Monday NBA slate and that presents a good opportunity to cook up some same game parlays on DraftKings Sportsbook. Bettors and fans love putting together SGPs as they can combine a few player props or side and total to get some plus-money value. We’re going to look at three games to take into consideration for tonight.

Same Game Parlay 1 (+675)

Nuggets -7.5 vs. Warriors

Nikola Jokic 10+ assists

Kevon Looney over 7.5 rebounds

Our first SGP will feature the Western Conference battle between the Denver Nuggets and the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors will be severely lacking starpower for tonight as Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson have all been ruled out of the matchup. Even though they’re coming off an overtime win just 24 hours ago, one can’t pass up the Nuggets covering the spread under these circumstances.

Because of the absence of their stars, other Warrior players like Kevon Looney will have to step up. He’s averaging 7.5 rebounds per game and an increase in minutes should translate into him going over his season average. On the other end of the floor, Nikola Jokic is coming off a monster game against the Pelicans last night and may want to delegate more in the back end of a back-to-back. He’s averaging eight assists a game and will more than likely top 10 tonight.

Same Game Parlay 2 (+950)

Bulls-76ers over 232.5

Tyrese Maxey 22+ points

Zach LaVine 6+ assists

The second SGP will bring us to the City of Brotherly love for a showdown between the Chicago Bulls and the Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams are coming off tough losses over the weekend and will be up for pushing the pace this evening, making the over a good play here.

Tyrese Maxey has averaged 24.8 points per game for the Sixers since the All-Star break but was held in check with only 17 in Saturday’s loss to the Heat. One will assume he’ll have a bounce back game in this high-scoring affair and cross 22 points with ease. On the other side, Zach LaVine has been distributing the ball well as of late, averaging six assists per game over his last four outings. That’s above his season average of 4.5 and he should be able to go over six tonight when setting up shots for DeMar DeRozan.

Same Game Parlay 3 (+400)

Dejounte Murray over 25.5 points

LeBron James under 10.5 rebounds

Russell Westbrook 1+ three-pointers made

Our third and final SGP brings us to the Lone Star State for a Western Conference matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and the San Antonio Spurs. First off, Dejounte Murray has been the Spurs’ offense at times since the All-Star break and has averaged 26.5 points in his last four outings. He should be able to put up a similar performance against a Lakers team that is vulnerable defensively.

On the other side, LeBron James is coming off a brilliant 56 point, 10 rebound effort against the Warriors on Saturday. He has been alternating games where he has posted double-digit boards as of late and recent trends suggest that he’ll go under tonight. Finally just for fun, we’ll predict that the much-maligned Russell Westbrook will hit at least one three tonight in San Antonio. He got one on Saturday!

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.