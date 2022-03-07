How to watch WWE Monday Night Raw via live stream and what to watch on March 7th episode

WWE Monday Night Raw returns to your screens tonight with a live episode coming from Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

We’re now less than one month until Wrestlemania 38 in Arlington, TX, and the card is starting to get fleshed out. That will continue on tonight’s episode of Raw with a title match headlining the show.

How to watch Monday Night Raw

Date: Monday, March 7th

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network

Live stream: USANetwork.com/live or USA Network App

What to watch on Monday Night Raw

The primary match to look out for on tonight’s show will be the triple-threat match for the Raw Tag Team Championship as Alpha Academy defends their belts against RK-Bro and Seth Rollins/Kevin Owens. This is bound to to be an entertaining matchup and will give us a Wrestlemania direction for all three participants involved. That especially rings true for Rollins and Owens, whose direction for the big show has been shrouded in mystery.

Last week, AJ Styles answered Edge’s challenge for a match at Wrestlemania and it ended with the Rated-R Superstar issuing a brutal attack on the Phenomenal One. Tonight, Edge will explain his actions.

Just weeks ahead of their Wrestlemania tag match against the Mysterios, Logan Paul will throw a homecoming party for The Miz in his hometown of Cleveland. Also on the show, Jerry “The King” Lawler is being advertised for the show. This is sort of out of the ordinary and may be a trojan horse for something Wrestlemania related. The Cody Rhodes rumors have quieted down in the past week so maybe this is the spot he debuts? We’ll see.

Finally, we’ll be sure to get a continued push towards the winner-take-all match between Universal Champion Roman Reigns and WWE Champion Brock Lesnar. Lesnar squashed Austin Theory at the Madison Square Garden on Saturday before taking a beating at the hands of the Tribal Chief after the match. We’ll be sure to get the fallout from that.