NBA MVP odds tracker: Joel Embiid a heavy favorite, Nikola Jokic close behind

The 2021-22 NBA season is starting to wind down, with playoff positioning being paramount over the final weeks. The NBA MVP race has been somewhat flat over the last two weeks, with little change despite the integration of new players and an extended break. Here’s how the race is shaping up with under 20 games to go.

NBA MVP odds 2021-22 (as of March 6)

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid has now moved into the top spot by a wide margin. The presence of James Harden has elevated the center, who is playing the best basketball of his career. Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic remains within striking distance, but the team’s record will be a hurdle for him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo might be a bit undervalued at 6/1, as the Bucks have a legitimate shot at the East’s top seed. The Greek Freak will have the numbers to match Embiid if it came down to the two of them.

Outside of the top three, there’s constant movement among the longshots. Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry could always get hot during this last stretch and surge, but that seems unlikely at this point. DeMar DeRozan and Jar Morant will likely level off at some point too, meaning the top three should be intact when the final votes are cast.

