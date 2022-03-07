NBA MVP odds: Joel Embiid still holding firm as top candidate for MVP

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid has not slowed down since the team returned from the All-Star break. Embiid is averaging 28.4 points and 11 rebounds per game in his last five games. The star big man does not have to shoulder the entire offensive load for Philly as they have James Harden and Tyrese Maxey both playing at high levels.

If anything, the play of Harden and Maxey will only help Embiid on offense and increase his MVP chances. Below we’ll break down Embiid’s current MVP odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and look at the road ahead.

Joel Embiid MVP Odds: -120

As long as the Sixers stay within the top three in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, then Embiid will be a lock to win the MVP. The Sixers are going to be leaning on him, Harden, and Maxey to lead them down the stretch. Philadelphia has two huge games this week against the Bulls and Nets, which they have to win and need their MVP candidate to do his thing.

