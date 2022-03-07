NBA MVP odds: Nikola Jokic keeping pace with MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid

Denver Nuggets All-Star center and reigning league MVP Nikola Jokic has picked up where he left off from the first half of the regular season and carried that momentum over into last week of February. He’s averaging 18.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game in his last four games.

Jokic will look to build off what he did in the first half of the season and help the Nuggets make a late push to move up in the Western Conference standings. Below we’ll break down Embiid’s current MVP odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook and look at the road ahead.

Nikola Jokic MVP Odds: +260

Even though Ja Morant and DeMar DeRozan are having career years, its Jokic, who has the second-best odds to win the MVP this season. Last season when he won the MVP, the 27-year-old averaged 25.4 points, 13.8 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game. Coincidentally, his stats this season are eerily similar to what he did in 2020-21. If Jokic keeps up his great play, he will make it a hard vote for the voters.

