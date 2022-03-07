2022 NFL mock draft: Post scouting combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis has come and gone and we’ve officially passed a major milestone on the road to the NFL Draft in April. Several top prospects got the chance to speak with several interested NFL teams and show off some of their physical abilities in position drills.
Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson displayed why he has been tabbed as one of the first players taken off the board come late April. The 6’7”, 260-pound prospect ran a 4.74 40 and did the three-cone drill in 6.73 seconds, the fastest time for any defensive lineman over 6’5” at the combine since 2003. Fellow top passing rushing prospect Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux clocked in a 4.58 40 but elected to opt out the position drills.
Staying on the defensive front, the Georgia trio of Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, and Devonte Wyatt all turned heads and could all potentially have their names called on Night 1 of the draft. Davis in particular went viral on Saturday as at 340 pounds, he ran an unreal 4.78 40 time.
Also going viral was Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, who put his blazing speed on display by running what initially thought to be a 4.26 40. It was later to be revealed to actually be a 4.39, but still impressive nonetheless. He and fellow Buckeye teammate Garrett Wilson have a serious shot at being the first two receivers to be taken off the board.
Top quarterbacks like Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis, and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder all got the opportunity to show off some of their arm talent through QB drills on Friday. They’ll all have an opportunity to further impress during their respective Pro Day workouts in the coming weeks.
Here’s our updated mock draft after the NFL Combine:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Evan Neal — Alabama
Needs: WR, OT, DL
2. Detroit Lions: Edge Aidan Hutchinson — Michigan
Needs: QB, CB, OG, DL, WR
3. Houston Texans: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux - Oregon
Needs: QB, WR, CB, DL
4. New York Jets: Safety Kyle Hamilton — Notre Dame
Needs: CB, OL, DL, EDGE
5. New York Giants: OT Ikem Ekwonu — NC State
Needs: DL, OL, QB
6. Carolina Panthers: QB Kenny Pickett — Pitt
Needs: QB, OL, DL
7. New York Giants (from Bears): Edge David Ojabo — Michigan
Needs: See above
8. Atlanta Falcons: CB Sauce Gardner — Cincinnati
Needs: QB, EDGE, LB, RB, WR
9. Denver Broncos: CB Derek Stingley Jr. - LSU
Needs: QB, EDGE, OT, OG
10. New York Jets (from Seahawks): OT Charles Cross — Mississippi State
Needs: See above
11. Washington Commanders: QB Malik Willis — Liberty
Needs: QB, OT, CB, WR
12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Trent McDuffie — Washington
Needs: EDGE, OG, CB
13. Cleveland Browns: WR Garrett Wilson - Ohio State
Needs: EDGE, DT, WR
14. Baltimore Ravens: LB Devin Lloyd — Utah
Needs: OT, EDGE, DT, LB
15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins): Edge George Karlaftis — Purdue
Needs: EDGE, CB, WR, LB
16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Colts): LB Nakobe Dean — Georgia
Needs: See above
17. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Jordan Davis — Georgia
Needs: DT, OT, EDGE
18. New Orleans Saints: WR Drake London — USC
Needs: QB, WR, CB
19. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Chris Olave — Ohio State
Needs: See above
20. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Trevor Penning — Northern Iowa
Needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, DT
21. New England Patriots: WR Jameson Williams — Alabama
Needs: CB, WR, DT, LB
22. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Andrew Booth Jr. — Clemson
Needs: OG, WR, DT
23. Arizona Cardinals: OG Kenyon Green — Texas A&M
Needs: CB, OG, OT, C, DT
24. Dallas Cowboys: Edge Travon Walker — Georgia
Needs: DT, EDGE, LB, S
25. Buffalo Bills: DT Travis Jones — UConn
Needs: LB, DT, WR, OG
26. Tennessee Titans: C Tyler Linderbaum — Iowa
Needs: CB, EDGE, WR, LB
27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Treylon Burks — Arkansas
Needs: DT, WR, CB
28. Green Bay Packers: WR Jahan Dotson — Penn State
Needs: OT, WR, DT
29. Miami Dolphins (from 49ers): Edge Jermaine Johnson II — Florida State
Needs: OT, OG, C, RB
30. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Jalen Pitre — Baylor
Needs: CB, WR, LB, S, EDGE
31. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Bernhard Raimann — Central Michigan
Needs: CB, C, OT, OG
32. Detroit Lions (from Rams): Safety Lewis Cine — Georgia
Needs: See above