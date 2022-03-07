2022 NFL mock draft: Post scouting combine

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis has come and gone and we’ve officially passed a major milestone on the road to the NFL Draft in April. Several top prospects got the chance to speak with several interested NFL teams and show off some of their physical abilities in position drills.

Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson displayed why he has been tabbed as one of the first players taken off the board come late April. The 6’7”, 260-pound prospect ran a 4.74 40 and did the three-cone drill in 6.73 seconds, the fastest time for any defensive lineman over 6’5” at the combine since 2003. Fellow top passing rushing prospect Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux clocked in a 4.58 40 but elected to opt out the position drills.

Staying on the defensive front, the Georgia trio of Jordan Davis, Travon Walker, and Devonte Wyatt all turned heads and could all potentially have their names called on Night 1 of the draft. Davis in particular went viral on Saturday as at 340 pounds, he ran an unreal 4.78 40 time.

Also going viral was Ohio State wide receiver Chris Olave, who put his blazing speed on display by running what initially thought to be a 4.26 40. It was later to be revealed to actually be a 4.39, but still impressive nonetheless. He and fellow Buckeye teammate Garrett Wilson have a serious shot at being the first two receivers to be taken off the board.

Top quarterbacks like Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Liberty’s Malik Willis, and Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder all got the opportunity to show off some of their arm talent through QB drills on Friday. They’ll all have an opportunity to further impress during their respective Pro Day workouts in the coming weeks.

Here’s our updated mock draft after the NFL Combine:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: OT Evan Neal — Alabama

Needs: WR, OT, DL

2. Detroit Lions: Edge Aidan Hutchinson — Michigan

Needs: QB, CB, OG, DL, WR

3. Houston Texans: Edge Kayvon Thibodeaux - Oregon

Needs: QB, WR, CB, DL

Needs: CB, OL, DL, EDGE

Needs: DL, OL, QB

6. Carolina Panthers: QB Kenny Pickett — Pitt

Needs: QB, OL, DL

7. New York Giants (from Bears): Edge David Ojabo — Michigan

Needs: See above

8. Atlanta Falcons: CB Sauce Gardner — Cincinnati

Needs: QB, EDGE, LB, RB, WR

9. Denver Broncos: CB Derek Stingley Jr. - LSU

Needs: QB, EDGE, OT, OG

10. New York Jets (from Seahawks): OT Charles Cross — Mississippi State

Needs: See above

11. Washington Commanders: QB Malik Willis — Liberty

Needs: QB, OT, CB, WR

12. Minnesota Vikings: CB Trent McDuffie — Washington

Needs: EDGE, OG, CB

13. Cleveland Browns: WR Garrett Wilson - Ohio State

Needs: EDGE, DT, WR

14. Baltimore Ravens: LB Devin Lloyd — Utah

Needs: OT, EDGE, DT, LB

15. Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins): Edge George Karlaftis — Purdue

Needs: EDGE, CB, WR, LB

16. Philadelphia Eagles (from Colts): LB Nakobe Dean — Georgia

Needs: See above

17. Los Angeles Chargers: DT Jordan Davis — Georgia

Needs: DT, OT, EDGE

18. New Orleans Saints: WR Drake London — USC

Needs: QB, WR, CB

19. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Chris Olave — Ohio State

Needs: See above

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: OT Trevor Penning — Northern Iowa

Needs: QB, OT, OG, CB, DT

21. New England Patriots: WR Jameson Williams — Alabama

Needs: CB, WR, DT, LB

22. Las Vegas Raiders: CB Andrew Booth Jr. — Clemson

Needs: OG, WR, DT

Needs: CB, OG, OT, C, DT

24. Dallas Cowboys: Edge Travon Walker — Georgia

Needs: DT, EDGE, LB, S

25. Buffalo Bills: DT Travis Jones — UConn

Needs: LB, DT, WR, OG

26. Tennessee Titans: C Tyler Linderbaum — Iowa

Needs: CB, EDGE, WR, LB

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Treylon Burks — Arkansas

Needs: DT, WR, CB

Needs: OT, WR, DT

Needs: OT, OG, C, RB

30. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Jalen Pitre — Baylor

Needs: CB, WR, LB, S, EDGE

31. Cincinnati Bengals: OT Bernhard Raimann — Central Michigan

Needs: CB, C, OT, OG

32. Detroit Lions (from Rams): Safety Lewis Cine — Georgia

Needs: See above