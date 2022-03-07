Sun Belt Conference Tournament Championship Game: Preview, odds, how to watch, more

We started with 12 teams on the Emerald Coast of Florida, and we are down to two with one heading to the 2022 NCAA Tournament as a conference champion.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s Sun Belt battle, which will secure the fourth of 32 automatic bids to March Madness this year.

No. 8 Louisiana: 16-14 (8-9 Sun Belt), 186 NET, 174 KenPom

The Ragin’ Cajuns are certainly the surprise of the tournament, winning three games in this event so far to even reach the final. ULL had won three in a row at the end of the campaign before falling to Georgia State in the regular season finale 65-58 in Atlanta.

Sophomore big Jordan Brown (15.3 points, 8.6 rebounds) is what makes them go, but it was 16 points and five rebounds from Greg Williams in the 66-57 win over No. 1 Troy in the semifinals that made the difference.

No. 3 Georgia State: 17-10 (9-5 Sun Belt), 172 NET, 151 Ken Pom

The Panthers are now the chalk and on a nine-game winning streak, with a pair of close wins over Arkansas State and Appalachian State advancing them to the final. They’ll have played one less game which might matter tonight, and they beat Louisiana twice during the regular season.

Kane Williams, Corey Allen, and Justin Roberts are the only Panthers that score in double digits per game, but this is a team that does it with defense; opponents turn the ball over 23% of the time when facing GSU.

How to watch the Sun Belt Tournament Championship Game

When: Monday, March 7, 7:00 p.m.

Where: Pensacola Bay Center, Pensacola, Florida

TV: ESPN2

Livestream: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Odds for Sun Belt Tournament Championship Game from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Spread: TBA

Moneyline: TBA

Total: TBA

Odds for both teams at DraftKings Sportsbook before tournament

Louisiana +2000

Georgia State +350

