LeBron James, Dejounte Murray, Luka Doncic headline NBA injury report for Monday, March 7

There are eight games on Monday’s NBA slate, with NBATV hosting the day’s lone national broadcast with Warriors-Nuggets. Here’s the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: March 7

Onyeka Okungwu (concussion) available

Kevin Huerter (shoulder) questionable

Okungwu is back, but will be behind John Collins and Clint Capela in the frontcourt. If Huerter sits, look for Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari to absorb his minutes on the wing.

Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) questionable

If Vucevic cannot go, Tristan Thompson will be set for a bigger role. He may not start, but he’ll be the primary center for the Bulls in a matchup against Joel Embiid.

Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT

Caleb Martin (Achilles) questionable

Victor Oladipo (quad) questionable

Lowry remains out, but the big news for the Heat is the potential return of Oladipo. If he’s even a contributor, this helps Miami’s title chances. We’ll see how he responds to game action if he does play.

Anfernee Simons (quad) OUT

Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) OUT

Justise Winslow (Achilles) OUT

Simons is out, so Keon Johnson might be the only player worth monitoring for the Trail Blazers the rest of the way.

Anthony Edwards (knee) doubtful

Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable

Taurean Prince (back) questionable

Edwards is doubtful and Prince is questionable, making Jaden McDaniels a potentially great value add in fantasy/DFS lineups Monday. If Beverley sits, D’Angelo Russell and Jaylen Nowall are in line for more minutes.

Luka Doncic (toe) probable

Maxi Kleber (back) questionable

Jalen Brunson (foot) questionable

Doncic looks set to go, which is good news for the Mavericks. If Kleber can’t play, Dwight Powell would be the primary big man again for Dallas. If Brunson can’t go, look for Trey Burke and Dorian Finney-Smith to get more looks offensively.

LeBron James (knee) questionable

Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) probable

James is listed as questionable, but he’s going to be ready to go. Horton-Tucker is also going to play, but might not have much value unless you need a low-cost play.

Dejounte Murray (calf) questionable

Devin Vassell (groin) questionable

If Murray and Vassell both sit, the Spurs will likely lean on Tre Jones and Lonnie Walker in the backcourt. If Murray sits and Vassell goes, the latter becomes a nice value addition as he’ll get more creation opportunities.

Stephen Curry (rest) OUT

Klay Thompson (rest) OUT

Andrew Wiggins (rest) OUT

Gary Payton II (knee) OUT

The Warriors are going to rest their guys on the front end of the back-to-back set, so this is the time to roster Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Juan Toscano-Anderson. Even Otto Porter Jr. is worth a look here.

Will Barton (ankle) TBD

Barton injured his ankle Sunday against the Pelicans and did not return to the game, so we’ll see if he’s able to go here. If he can’t play, the Nuggets will lean on Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland as secondary scoring options.

Obi Toppin (hamstring) TBD

Toppin missed Sunday’s game and is likely out here, but there’s been no official designation as of yet.

Richaun Holmes (back) TBD

Holmes played through this issue in his last game, so there’s a chance he’s over the back injury. If he is listed questionable and eventually ruled out, Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len are in line for more minutes.