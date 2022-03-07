LeBron James, Dejounte Murray, Luka Doncic headline NBA injury report for Monday, March 7

There are eight games on Monday’s NBA slate, with NBATV hosting the day’s lone national broadcast with Warriors-Nuggets. Here’s the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: March 7
Atlanta Hawks vs. Detroit Pistons
Onyeka Okungwu (concussion) available
Kevin Huerter (shoulder) questionable
Okungwu is back, but will be behind John Collins and Clint Capela in the frontcourt. If Huerter sits, look for Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari to absorb his minutes on the wing.
Chicago Bulls vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Nikola Vucevic (hamstring) questionable
If Vucevic cannot go, Tristan Thompson will be set for a bigger role. He may not start, but he’ll be the primary center for the Bulls in a matchup against Joel Embiid.
Houston Rockets vs. Miami Heat
Kyle Lowry (personal) OUT
Caleb Martin (Achilles) questionable
Victor Oladipo (quad) questionable
Lowry remains out, but the big news for the Heat is the potential return of Oladipo. If he’s even a contributor, this helps Miami’s title chances. We’ll see how he responds to game action if he does play.
Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves
Anfernee Simons (quad) OUT
Eric Bledsoe (Achilles) OUT
Justise Winslow (Achilles) OUT
Simons is out, so Keon Johnson might be the only player worth monitoring for the Trail Blazers the rest of the way.
Anthony Edwards (knee) doubtful
Patrick Beverley (ankle) questionable
Taurean Prince (back) questionable
Edwards is doubtful and Prince is questionable, making Jaden McDaniels a potentially great value add in fantasy/DFS lineups Monday. If Beverley sits, D’Angelo Russell and Jaylen Nowall are in line for more minutes.
Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks
Luka Doncic (toe) probable
Maxi Kleber (back) questionable
Jalen Brunson (foot) questionable
Doncic looks set to go, which is good news for the Mavericks. If Kleber can’t play, Dwight Powell would be the primary big man again for Dallas. If Brunson can’t go, look for Trey Burke and Dorian Finney-Smith to get more looks offensively.
Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs
LeBron James (knee) questionable
Talen Horton-Tucker (ankle) probable
James is listed as questionable, but he’s going to be ready to go. Horton-Tucker is also going to play, but might not have much value unless you need a low-cost play.
Dejounte Murray (calf) questionable
Devin Vassell (groin) questionable
If Murray and Vassell both sit, the Spurs will likely lean on Tre Jones and Lonnie Walker in the backcourt. If Murray sits and Vassell goes, the latter becomes a nice value addition as he’ll get more creation opportunities.
Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets
Stephen Curry (rest) OUT
Klay Thompson (rest) OUT
Andrew Wiggins (rest) OUT
Gary Payton II (knee) OUT
The Warriors are going to rest their guys on the front end of the back-to-back set, so this is the time to roster Jordan Poole, Moses Moody, Jonathan Kuminga and Juan Toscano-Anderson. Even Otto Porter Jr. is worth a look here.
Will Barton (ankle) TBD
Barton injured his ankle Sunday against the Pelicans and did not return to the game, so we’ll see if he’s able to go here. If he can’t play, the Nuggets will lean on Monte Morris, Aaron Gordon and Bones Hyland as secondary scoring options.
New York Knicks vs. Sacramento Kings
Obi Toppin (hamstring) TBD
Toppin missed Sunday’s game and is likely out here, but there’s been no official designation as of yet.
Richaun Holmes (back) TBD
Holmes played through this issue in his last game, so there’s a chance he’s over the back injury. If he is listed questionable and eventually ruled out, Domantas Sabonis and Alex Len are in line for more minutes.