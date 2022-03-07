USFL schedule release 2022: Who will the Stallions play this year?

Are you ready for some spring football? The USFL is back, and its inaugural 2022 season will begin on April 16. Here is what you need to know about the Birmingham Stallions this year.

The Stallions will be led by head coach Skip Holtz. A two-time Conference USA champion, Holtz most recently spent nine seasons as the head man at Louisiana Tech. He also had head-coaching stints at East Carolina, South Florida, South Carolina and Connecticut.

The Stallions’ quarterbacks are Florida International alum Alex McGough, and J’Mar Smith, whom Holtz mentored at Louisiana Tech. McGough spent some time on the Houston Texans’ active roster in 2019 but never got into a game.

Birmingham Stallions 2022 schedule

Week 1: vs. New Jersey Generals, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET

Week 2: @ Houston Gamblers, April 23, 7:00 p.m. ET

Week 3: @ New Orleans Breakers

Week 4: vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

Week 5: @ Philadelphia Stars

Week 6: vs. Michigan Panthers

Week 7: @ Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 8: vs. New Orleans Breakers

Week 9: vs. Houston Gamblers

Week 10: @ Tampa Bay Bandits

*Dates and times for games beyond Week 2 will be announced at a later time