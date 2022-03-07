USFL schedule release 2022: Who will the Maulers play this year?

The USFL’s Pittsburgh Maulers will play their first game on April 17th to kick off their season against the Tampa Bay Bandits. In 2022, all USFL games will be played in Birmingham, Alabama, so luckily for each of these new teams, home-field advantage won’t be much of a factor early on.

Under center for the Maulers will be QB Kyle Lauletta, who was drafted No. 7 overall by the Maulers in the inaugural USFL draft back in February. Lauletta enters the USFL at the age of 26 following a dissapointing stint in the NFL. He was originally drafted by the New York Giants in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, eventually rotating through stints with the Eagles, Falcons, Browns, and Jaguars before he was selected by the Maulers. He attempted just five passes in the NFL and didn’t complete a single one of them.

The Maulers named former running backs coach Kirby Wilson as their head coach back in January. It will be Wilson’s first year as a head coach in any capacity. Most recently, he worked with the Raiders as their running backs coach from 2019 to 2020, as first-round RB Josh Jacobs made his NFL debut. Jacobs had at least 1,300 scrimmage yards in both of Wilson’s seasons with the team.

Pittsburgh Maulers 2022 schedule

Week 1: vs. Tampa Bay Bandits, April 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 2: @ Philadelphia Stars, April 23 at 12 p.m. ET

Week 3: @ Michigan Panthers

Week 4: vs. New Jersey Generals

Week 5: @ Houston Gamblers

Week 6: @ New Orleans Breakers

Week 7: vs. Birmingham Stallions

Week 8: @ New Jersey Generals

Week 9: vs. Philadelphia Stars

Week 10: vs. Michigan Panthers

*Dates and times for games beyond Week 3 will be announced at a later time