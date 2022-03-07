USFL schedule release 2022: Who will the Bandits play this year?

USFL teams are dropping their schedules, and we’ve got you covered with the details on whom the Tampa Bay Bandits will face in 2022.

Longtime NFL offensive coordinator Todd Haley is the Bandits’ head coach and general manager. Haley served as the OC of the Cardinals, the Steelers and, most recently, the Browns. He was also the Chiefs’ head coach for nearly three full seasons.

The Bandits’ roster is highlighted by quarterbacks Jordan Ta’amu and Brady White. Ta’amu had a strong 2018 senior season at Ole Miss as he threw for nearly 4,000 yards. White recorded nearly 7,400 passing yards and 64 TDs over his final two seasons with the Memphis Tigers (2019 and 2020).

Tampa Bay Bandits 2022 schedule

Week 1: April 17 at 8:00 p.m. ET @ Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 2: vs. New Orleans Breakers

Week 3: @ Houston Gamblers

Week 4: @ Birmingham Stallions

Week 5: vs. Michigan Panthers

Week 6: @ Philadelphia Stars

Week 7: vs. New Jersey Generals

Week 8: vs. Houston Gamblers

Week 9: @ New Orleans Breakers

Week 10: vs. Birmingham Stallions

*Dates and times for all games will be announced at a later time