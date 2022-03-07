USFL schedule release 2022: Who will the Gamblers play this year?

The Houston Gamblers schedule is out! Their season will begin April 17 against the Michigan Panthers. Here is what you need to know about the Gamblers as they embark upon the 2022 USFL season.

The Gamblers’ head coach and general manager is Kevin Sumlin, the former coach of the Houston Cougars, the Texas A&M Aggies and the Arizona Wildcats. Kenji Bahar and Clayton Thorson will be the men under center for the Gamblers. Bahar, a Monmouth alum, spent some time on the Baltimore Ravens’ active roster in 2021. Thorson threw for more than 10,000 yards during his career at Northwestern. He was a 2019 fifth-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles. Thorson was on the Giants’ active roster for a couple of games in 2020 but never got onto the field.

Houston Gamblers 2022 schedule

Week 1: @ Michigan Panthers, April 17, 12:00 p.m. ET

Week 2: vs. Birmingham Stallions

Week 3: vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

Week 4: at New Orleans Breakers

Week 5: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 6: at New Jersey Generals

Week 7: vs. Philadelphia Stars

Week 8: at Tampa Bay Bandits

Week 9: at Birmingham Stallions

Week 10: vs. New Orleans Breakers

*Dates and times for all games will be announced at a later time.