The 2022 Players Championship has the biggest prize pool in PGA Tour history

Thanks to a campaign of outside pressure from top players that has, uh, certainly waned in recent weeks, the 2022 Players Championship from TPC Sawgrass will offer the biggest prize pool for a PGA Tour stop ever.

A cool $20 million will be available to the 65 and ties that make the cut this week, with a whopping $3.6 million for the winner.

While the annual Tour Championship at East Lake in Atlanta has more actual dollars on the line, that’s the final event of the FedEx Cup and one where points are scored all year and translated into a modified scoring system not seen since The International back in the day (look it up, kids). TPC is a full-field event with 144 competitors on the First Coast of Florida, and is also where the Tour has its headquarters.

While most people know the Sawgrass course for the legendary Par 3 17th, it’s also the premiere event run by the PGA Tour. Remember the Tour doesn’t have a hand in any of the majors, thus TPC is the default signature event for the 501(c)3.

Besides the cash, the perks of winning this event are terrific. The winner gets a five-year exemption on Tour (down from what used to be 10 years), and a three-year exemption for all four majors as well. The champion also earns 600 FedEx Cup points, which is the same as any major and more than the 500 given for regular full-field PGA Tour stops.

If you’re going to win a golf tournament that’s not a major, TPC is certainly the one you want to grab.