USFL schedule release 2022: Who will the Stars play this year?

For those in The City of Brotherly Love looking for some football this spring, the USFL’s Philadelphia Stars will be in action beginning April 17. Their 2022 schedule dropped today, so here’s what you need to know about the Stars and their slate.

The Stars head coach and general manager is Bart Andrus. His head coaching resume spans the football gamut, with stints in college, NFL Europe, the CFL and the XFL. He also spent time as an offensive coach for the Titans and the Rams in the NFL.

Case Cookus and Bryan Scott are the Stars’ quarterbacks. Cookus was a highly productive QB on the FCS level as he put up more than 12,000 passing yards and 105 touchdowns across five seasons at Northern Arizona. Two of those seasons were cut short due to injury. He was waived by the Las Vegas Raiders prior to the 2021 season. Scott threw for more than 9,000 yards and nearly 80 TDs for Occidental College on the Division III level. He was the MVP of The Spring League in 2020 while playing for the Generals, a team coached by Andrus.

Philadelphia Stars 2022 schedule

Week 1: @ New Orleans Breakers, April 17, 4:00 p.m. ET

Week 2: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 3: vs. New Jersey Generals

Week 4: @ Michigan Panthers

Week 5: vs. Birmingham Stallions

Week 6: vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

Week 7: @ Houston Gamblers

Week 8: vs. Michigan Panthers

Week 9: @ Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 10: @ New Jersey Generals

*Dates and times for all games will be announced at a later time.