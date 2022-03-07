USFL schedule release 2022: Who will the Breakers play this year?

The 2022 USFL season gets underway on April 16. One day later, the New Orleans Breakers will play their first game, a home date against the Philadelphia Stars. Here’s what you need to know about the Breakers and their slate.

Former North Carolina and Southern Miss head coach Larry Fedora is the Breakers’ HC and general manager. The team’s quarterbacks are Kyle Sloter and Zach Smith. Sloter spent only one year as a starting quarterback in college, throwing for 29 touchdowns in 11 games for Northern Colorado in 2016. However, his rocket arm has earned him a practice squad spot with a bunch of NFL teams since 2017. He was active for one game with the Vikings in 2021. Smith threw for 53 touchdowns in four collegiate seasons split between Baylor and Tulsa.

New Orleans Breakers 2022 schedule

Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Stars, April 17, 4:00 p.m. ET

Week 2: @ Tampa Bay Bandits

Week 3: vs. Birmingham Stallions

Week 4: vs. Houston Gamblers

Week 5: @ New Jersey Generals

Week 6: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 7: @ Michigan Panthers

Week 8: @ Birmingham Stallions

Week 9: vs. Tampa Bay Bandits

Week 10: @ Houston Gamblers

*Dates and times for all games will be announced at a later time.