USFL schedule release 2022: Who will the Generals play this year?

Are you ready for some spring football? The USFL is back, and its inaugural 2022 season will begin on April 16 with all games being played at Protective Stadium and Legion Field in Birmingham, AL. Here is what you need to know about the New Jersey Generals this year.

The head coach for the Generals will be longtime college and professional coach Mike Riley, who most recently had stints with the San Antonio Commanders of the now-defunct AAF in 2019 and the Seattle Dragons of the XFL in 2020. Riley is most known for his second run at Oregon State from 2003-2014, where he posted a 93-80 record and led the Beavers to eight bowl game appearances. He went on to serve as the head coach at Nebraska from 2015-2017.

The quarterbacks for the team will be Ben Holmes and De’Andre Johnson. Holmes started at Division II Tarleton State for two years in college, throwing for 3,338 yards, 34 touchdowns, and three interceptions as a senior. Johnson is most remembered for being featured in season two of Last Chance U at East Mississippi Community College, going there after being dismissed by Florida State following a misdemeanor battery charge. He ended up at Florida Atlantic for the next two years before finishing his collegiate career at Texas Southern.

New Jersey Generals 2022 schedule

Week 1: @ Birmingham Stallions, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET

Week 2: vs. Michigan Panthers

Week 3: @ Philadelphia Stars

Week 4: @ Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 5: vs. New Orleans Breakers

Week 6: vs. Houston Gamblers

Week 7: @ Tampa Bay Bandits

Week 8: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 9: @ Michigan Panthers

Week 10: vs. Philadelphia Stars

*Dates and times for games beyond Week 2 will be announced at a later time