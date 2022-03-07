USFL schedule release 2022: Who will the Panthers play this year?

Are you ready for some spring football? The USFL is back, and its inaugural 2022 season will begin on April 16 with all games being played at Protective Stadium and Legion Field in Birmingham, AL. Here is what you need to know about the Michigan Panthers this year.

The team will be coached by longtime NFL head coach Jeff Fisher, who spent last fall serving as an advisor for Eddie George at Tennessee State. Fisher served as the head coach of the Tennessee Titans organization for 17 seasons, leading them to an appearance in Super Bowl 34. He went on to become the head coach of the Rams organization from 2012-2016.

The two quarterbacks of the team will be Shea Patterson and Paxton Lynch. Patterson was a five-star prospect coming out of high school and played two years at Ole Miss before spending his final two collegiate years at Michigan. He threw for 8,800 yards and 68 touchdowns in college before having a brief cup of coffee in both the NFL and CFL. Lynch was a first-round pick out of Memphis for the Denver Broncos in the 2016 NFL Draft. He only started four games in two seasons for the franchise before bouncing around on practice squads in the NFL and CFL.

Michigan Panthers 2022 schedule

Week 1: vs. Houston Gamblers, April 17, 12 p.m. ET

Week 2: @ New Jersey Generals

Week 3: vs. Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 4: vs. Philadelphia Stars

Week 5: @ Tampa Bay Bandits

Week 6: @ Birmingham Stallions

Week 7: vs. New Orleans Breakers

Week 8: @ Philadelphia Stars

Week 9: vs. New Jersey Generals

Week 10: @ Pittsburgh Maulers

*Dates and times for games beyond Week 2 will be announced at a later time