Tampa Bay Buccaneers will use franchise tag on Chris Godwin, per report

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will use the franchise tag to keep Chris Godwin on their roster for at least another season. Godwin gets a fully guaranteed one-year contract, reportedly worth about $19.127 million. He was also tagged last season as the team tried to bring back their Super Bowl winning roster for a repeat run. Unfortunately for the Bucs, they were upset in the playoffs after Godwin suffered a knee injury in Week 15.

The good news for Godwin is that he gets a nice contract despite his injury, but if the team doesn’t end up giving him an extension, he will once again play on a one-year deal and with a quarterback not named Tom Brady, probably. The team does seem set on getting a deal done before the tag is official, which would be in their best interest.

Godwin was once again a standout receiver when healthy in 2021, as he led the team with 98 catches for 1,103 yards while scoring six total touchdowns. His injury was likely the death blow to the Bucs’ Super Bowl chances.

Tampa Bay will still have Mike Evans, but will obviously be without Antonio Brown and Tom Brady, while Rob Gronkowski and O.J Howard are both set to be free agents. Keeping Godwin is probably the best move they can make at this time to keep the offense from truly hitting the skids next season.