USFL schedule release 2022: Full list of games, dates, times

The United States Football League officially kicks off in April, and we’ve officially got a look at the matchups on slate for each of the league’s eight teams. Hour by hour, each team in the USFL released their schedule 10-game Monday. The season opener will feature the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions on April 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Though the Stallions are the only team native to the city of Birmingham, their city will place host to each of the games in the league’s 2022 season. Two stadiums will play host to USFL teams this year — Protective Stadium and Legion Field — both located in Birmingham. The 2022 USFL playoffs will be held in Canton, Ohio at the NFL’s Hall of Fame Stadium.

Here’s a full look at the schedule for the 2022 USFL season

USFL 2022 season schedule

Week 1

New Jersey Generals @ Birmingham Stallions, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET

Houston Gamblers @ Michigan Panthers, April 17, 12:00 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Stars @ New Orleans Breakers, April 17, 4:00 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay Bandits @ Pittsburgh Maulers, April 17, 8:00 p.m. ET

Week 2

Birmingham Stallions @ Houston Gamblers

Michigan Panthers @ New Jersey Generals

New Orleans Breakers @ Tampa Bay Bandits

Pittsburgh Maulers @ Philadelphia Stars

Week 3

Tampa Bay Bandits @ Houston Gamblers

New Jersey Generals @ Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers @ Michigan Panthers

Birmingham Stallions @ New Orleans Breakers

Week 4

Houston Gamblers @ New Orleans Breakers

New Jersey Generals @ Pittsburgh Maulers

Philadelphia Stars @ Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits @ Birmingham Stallions

Week 5

Pittsburgh Maulers @ Houston Gamblers

New Orleans Breakers @ New Jersey Generals

Michigan Panthers @ Tampa Bay Bandits

Birmingham Stallions @ Philadelphia Stars

Week 6

Houston Gamblers @ New Jersey Generals

Michigan Panthers @ Birmingham Stallions

Tampa Bay Bandits @ Philadelphia Stars

Pittsburgh Maulers @ New Orleans Breakers

Week 7

Philadelphia Stars @ Houston Gamblers

New Jersey Generals @ Tampa Bay Bandits

New Orleans Breakers @ Michigan Panthers

Birmingham Stallions @ Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 8

Houston Gamblers @ Tampa Bay Bandits

Pittsburgh Maulers @ New Jersey Generals

Michigan Panthers @ Philadelphia Stars

New Orleans Breakers @ Birmingham Stallions

Week 9

Houston Gamblers @ Birmingham Stallions

New Jersey Generals @ Michigan Panthers

Tampa Bay Bandits @ New Orleans Breakers

Philadelphia Stars @ Pittsburgh Maulers

Week 10

New Orleans Breakers @ Houston Gamblers

Philadelphia Stars @ New Jersey Generals

Michigan Panthers @ Pittsburgh Maulers

Birmingham Stallions @ Tampa Bay Bandits