USFL schedule release 2022: Full list of games, dates, times

The United States Football League officially kicks off in April, and we’ve officially got a look at the matchups on slate for each of the league’s eight teams. Hour by hour, each team in the USFL released their schedule 10-game Monday. The season opener will feature the New Jersey Generals and Birmingham Stallions on April 16 at 7:30 p.m. ET.
Though the Stallions are the only team native to the city of Birmingham, their city will place host to each of the games in the league’s 2022 season. Two stadiums will play host to USFL teams this year — Protective Stadium and Legion Field — both located in Birmingham. The 2022 USFL playoffs will be held in Canton, Ohio at the NFL’s Hall of Fame Stadium.
Here’s a full look at the schedule for the 2022 USFL season
USFL 2022 season schedule
Week 1
New Jersey Generals @ Birmingham Stallions, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET
Houston Gamblers @ Michigan Panthers, April 17, 12:00 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Stars @ New Orleans Breakers, April 17, 4:00 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Bandits @ Pittsburgh Maulers, April 17, 8:00 p.m. ET
Week 2
Birmingham Stallions @ Houston Gamblers
Michigan Panthers @ New Jersey Generals
New Orleans Breakers @ Tampa Bay Bandits
Pittsburgh Maulers @ Philadelphia Stars
Week 3
Tampa Bay Bandits @ Houston Gamblers
New Jersey Generals @ Philadelphia Stars
Pittsburgh Maulers @ Michigan Panthers
Birmingham Stallions @ New Orleans Breakers
Week 4
Houston Gamblers @ New Orleans Breakers
New Jersey Generals @ Pittsburgh Maulers
Philadelphia Stars @ Michigan Panthers
Tampa Bay Bandits @ Birmingham Stallions
Week 5
Pittsburgh Maulers @ Houston Gamblers
New Orleans Breakers @ New Jersey Generals
Michigan Panthers @ Tampa Bay Bandits
Birmingham Stallions @ Philadelphia Stars
Week 6
Houston Gamblers @ New Jersey Generals
Michigan Panthers @ Birmingham Stallions
Tampa Bay Bandits @ Philadelphia Stars
Pittsburgh Maulers @ New Orleans Breakers
Week 7
Philadelphia Stars @ Houston Gamblers
New Jersey Generals @ Tampa Bay Bandits
New Orleans Breakers @ Michigan Panthers
Birmingham Stallions @ Pittsburgh Maulers
Week 8
Houston Gamblers @ Tampa Bay Bandits
Pittsburgh Maulers @ New Jersey Generals
Michigan Panthers @ Philadelphia Stars
New Orleans Breakers @ Birmingham Stallions
Week 9
Houston Gamblers @ Birmingham Stallions
New Jersey Generals @ Michigan Panthers
Tampa Bay Bandits @ New Orleans Breakers
Philadelphia Stars @ Pittsburgh Maulers
Week 10
New Orleans Breakers @ Houston Gamblers
Philadelphia Stars @ New Jersey Generals
Michigan Panthers @ Pittsburgh Maulers
Birmingham Stallions @ Tampa Bay Bandits