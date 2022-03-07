Colts TE Jack Doyle announces retirement

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle has decided to hang up his cleats after playing nine years for his hometown team. Doyle made the announcement through a written statement, saying that his body is telling him the game is a sacrifice he can no longer make.

One last time… DOYLE RULES. pic.twitter.com/XSdvAdj5XT — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 7, 2022

Doyle was a hard-nosed tight end with extremely good hands who went undrafted out of Western Kentucky. There is no doubt that Doyle’s hard work got him to the level of starting tight end for the Colts.

Doyle didn’t put up big offensive numbers, but did have an 80 reception season in 2017. He will end his career with 295 receptions for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns, all with the Colts.

The Colts, who have always used their tight ends as offensive pieces, could be searching for free agent help with Doyle retiring and Mo Alie-Cox becoming a free agent. They have a talented youngster in Kylen Granson, but there are some veteran tight ends likely to hit the free agent market very soon. Zach Ertz, Gerald Everett, Robert Tonyan, O.J. Howard, Evan Engram, Ricky Seals-Jones, and Donald Parham to name a few.