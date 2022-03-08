2022 ACC Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

March Madness looms, but we have to get through the conference tournaments first. For the first time since 2018, the ACC Tournament will be in Brooklyn, New York at the Barclays Center. While the end of conference play still needs to happen, the conference tournament is already generating excitement and it will take place from March 8th to 12.

Last year, Georgia Tech won the ACC Tournament Championship over Florida State. There has been a different winner in the last four ACC tournaments with Florida State being named the champions in 2020 even though there wasn’t an actual tournament with Covid-19. We haven’t seen back-to-back winners of the ACC tournament since Duke did it back in 2010/2011. Speaking of Duke, they seem to be the team to beat and will look to send Coach K out with one more tournament win to his prestigious coaching record.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 ACC Tournament.

When is the ACC Tournament?

The ACC tournament is currently scheduled for March 8-12. Each of the games is currently scheduled to air across ESPN/ESPN2/ESPNU and/or the ACC Network. The tournament final is set for 8:30 p.m. ET and it is scheduled to air on ESPN.

Where is the ACC Tournament?

The 2022 ACC Tournament will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

How can I watch the ACC Tournament?

The entire ACC Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 12 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the ACC Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Duke -130

North Carolina +850

Wake Forest +900

Notre Dame +1000

Virginia Tech +1000

Miami (FL) +1000

Virginia +1800

Syracuse +4000

Florida State +7500

Clemson +8000

Louisville +9000

North Carolina State +10000

Georgia Tech +15000

Pitt +20000

Boston College +25000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.