2022 Big West Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

March Madness is on the horizon but before we get into the big dance, we will have various conference tournaments all over the country. The 2022 Big West conference tournament will take place between March 8th and 12th from the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

In 2021, UC Santa Barbara won the conference tournament 79-63 over UC Irvine. That was UC Santa Barbara’s first tournament win since 2011. The Big West tournament always seems to be one of the more exciting and unpredictable tournaments as they have had a different school win the last five tournaments. So far in the regular season, it looks like Long Beach State are the team to beat, but as we know anything can happen in March.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Big West Tournament.

When is the Big West Tournament?

The Big West tournament is currently scheduled for March 8-12. The tournament final is set for 8:30 p.m. PT on Sunday, March 12th.

Where is the Big West Tournament?

How can I watch the Big West Tournament?

The entire Big West Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 12 on ESPN2. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the Big West Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

UC Irvine +250

UC Santa Barbara +350

Long Beach State +500

UC Riverside +600

Cal State Fullerton +700

Hawai’i +700

UC Davis +2500

CSU Bakersfield +5000

Cal Poly +10000

CSUN +25000