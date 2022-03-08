2022 Conference USA Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

We are now in February, which means March Madness is right around the corner. Over the next few weeks, we will see great endings for the conference regular season. Before March Madness starts, we will see the Conference USA Tournament take place from March 8-12.

Last season, North Texas won the C-USA tournament. They were the #4 seed which shows they were not the favorite. Javion Hamlet led the Mean Green and even helped them win a game in the NCAA Tournament. This season, North Texas is once again looking like the favorite as they are 11-1 in conference play.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Conference USA Tournament.

When is the Conference USA Tournament?

The Conference USA tournament is currently scheduled for March 8-12. The tournament final is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where is the Conference USA Tournament?

The Conference USA Tournament take place from March 8-12 at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

How can I watch the Conference USA Tournament?

The entire Conference USA Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 12 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the Conference USA Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

UAB +150

North Texas +200

Louisiana Tech +800

Western Kentucky +1000

Middle Tennessee +1000

Florida Atlantic +2000

UTEP +4500

Old Dominion +5000

Charlotte +6000

Rice +10000

Marshall +25000

FIU +25000

UTSA +50000

Southern Mississippi +50000