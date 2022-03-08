2022 MAAC Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

We are now in March Madness season, and one of 32 automatic bids to the 2022 NCAA Tournament will be granted at the MAAC Conference Tournament, taking place from March 8-12 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Last season, Iona won the MAAC conference tournament. This was Rick Pitino’s first season as head coach there. It’s looking like they could win it again this season. Pitino has the Gaels sitting 12-2 atop the MAAC.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament.

When is the MAAC Tournament?

The MAAC tournament is currently scheduled for March 8-12. The tournament final is set for 4:00 p.m. ET.

Where is the MAAC Tournament?

The MAAC Tournament will be played at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

How can I watch the MAAC Tournament?

The entire MAAC Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 12 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the MAAC Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

Iona -125

St. Peter’s +300

Monmouth +700

Marist +1500

Niagara +1500

Siena +2500

Fairfield +3000

Rider +6000

Quinnipiac +6000

Canisius +6000

Manhattan +10000