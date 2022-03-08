2022 WAC Conference Tournament: When, Where, How to Watch

The WAC will have one representative in the NCAA Tournament, so it all comes down to which team will win the WAC Conference Tournament. The event is scheduled to take place March 8-12.

The defending champions are the Grand Canyon Antelopes, which entered the conference tournament as the top seed last season. They knocked off the New Mexico State Aggies in the title game but fell short as a No. 15 seed in the NCAA Tournament against the second-seeded Iowa Hawkeyes.

Summary of conference season and standings.

Here is everything you need to know for the 2022 WAC Tournament.

When is the WAC Tournament?

The WAC tournament is currently scheduled for March 8-12. The tournament final is set for 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, March 12th.

Where is the WAC Tournament?

The WAC Tournament will have its first round at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The remainder of the tournament will take place at the Orleans Arena still in Vegas.

How can I watch the WAC Tournament?

The entire WAC Tournament will be broadcast on ESPN platforms, with the final scheduled for March 12 on ESPN. You can also live stream all games via the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login. If you don’t have a cable login to access the ESPN app, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

What are the odds to win the WAC Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook?

New Mexico State +150

Grand Canyon +330

Seattle +400

SFA +600

Utah Valley +1500

Abilene Christian +1500

Sam Houston State +2500

Cal Baptist +10000

UTRGV +50000

Chicago State +50000