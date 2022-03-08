How to watch the 2022 ACC tournament on TV and via live stream

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, will be the site of the 2022 ACC Tournament, taking place from March 8-12.
Duke enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech won last year’s ACC Tournament, defeating Florida State 80-75 in the championship game.
The ACC Tournament will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and the ACC Network. If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.
March 8
Game 1: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Boston College, 2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Game 2: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State, 4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network
Game 3: No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network
March 9
Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, Noon ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Wake Forest, Noon ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 6 Virginia, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
March 10
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 1 Duke, Noon ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 4 Miami (FL), 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 3 North Carolina, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
March 11
Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2
March 12 Final
Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN
Odds to win ACC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook
Duke -130
North Carolina +850
Wake Forest +900
Notre Dame +1000
Virginia Tech +1000
Miami (FL) +1000
Virginia +1800
Syracuse +4000
Florida State +7500
Clemson +8000
Louisville +9000
North Carolina State +10000
Georgia Tech +15000
Pitt +20000
Boston College +25000
