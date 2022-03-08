How to watch the 2022 ACC tournament on TV and via live stream

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY, will be the site of the 2022 ACC Tournament, taking place from March 8-12.

Duke enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Georgia Tech won last year’s ACC Tournament, defeating Florida State 80-75 in the championship game.

The ACC Tournament will be broadcasted on ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, and the ACC Network. If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 ACC Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

March 8

Game 1: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Boston College, 2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Game 2: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State, 4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Game 3: No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network

March 9

Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, Noon ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Wake Forest, Noon ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 6 Virginia, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

March 10

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 1 Duke, Noon ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 4 Miami (FL), 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 3 North Carolina, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

March 11

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

March 12 Final

Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Odds to win ACC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

Duke -130

North Carolina +850

Wake Forest +900

Notre Dame +1000

Virginia Tech +1000

Miami (FL) +1000

Virginia +1800

Syracuse +4000

Florida State +7500

Clemson +8000

Louisville +9000

North Carolina State +10000

Georgia Tech +15000

Pitt +20000

Boston College +25000

