How to watch the 2022 Big West tournament on TV and via live stream

The Big West Tournament will be held March 8-12 from Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.
Long Beach State enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. UC Santa Barbara is the defending champion of this event as the defeated UC Irvine in the championship game last season.
If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.
2022 Big West Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream
Tuesday, March 8
Game 1: No. 9 CSU Bakersfield vs. No. 8 CSUN, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 2: No. 10 Cal Poly vs. No. 7 UC Davis, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Thursday, March 10
Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Long Beach State, 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 4: No. 5 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 4 UC Irvine, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 2 Cal State Fullerton, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 6: No. 6 UC Riverside vs. No. 3 Hawai’i, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Friday, March 11
Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU
Saturday, March 12 Final
Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2
Odds to win the Big West Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook
UC Irvine +250
UC Santa Barbara +350
Long Beach State +500
UC Riverside +600
Cal State Fullerton +700
Hawai’i +700
UC Davis +2500
CSU Bakersfield +5000
Cal Poly +10000
CSUN +25000