 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch the 2022 Big West tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 Big West Tournament begins on March 8. We go over the TV and live stream options for he event until the NCAA bid is given on March 12.

By Erik Buchinger

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: Long Beach State at UCLA Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Big West Tournament will be held March 8-12 from Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada.

Long Beach State enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. UC Santa Barbara is the defending champion of this event as the defeated UC Irvine in the championship game last season.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 Big West Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Tuesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 CSU Bakersfield vs. No. 8 CSUN, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 2: No. 10 Cal Poly vs. No. 7 UC Davis, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Long Beach State, 3:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 4: No. 5 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 4 UC Irvine, 5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 5: Winner of Game 2 vs. No. 2 Cal State Fullerton, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 6: No. 6 UC Riverside vs. No. 3 Hawai’i, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 5, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

Odds to win the Big West Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook

UC Irvine +250
UC Santa Barbara +350
Long Beach State +500
UC Riverside +600
Cal State Fullerton +700
Hawai’i +700
UC Davis +2500
CSU Bakersfield +5000
Cal Poly +10000
CSUN +25000

More From DraftKings Nation