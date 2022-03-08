How to watch the 2022 Conference USA Tournament on TV and via live stream

The Conference USA Tournament will take place March 8-12 from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

North Texas enters as the No. 1 seed of the West Division and Middle Tennessee enters as the No. 1 seed of the East Division. The winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. North Texas is the defending champion, as they defeated Western Kentucky in the conference title game.

The first and second rounds of the tournament will be streamed on ESPN+, so you’ll need a subscription to the service to watch. The quarterfinals will be streamed on Stadium and both the semifinals and championship game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBSSN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 Conference USA Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Tuesday, March 8

Game 1: W6 UTSA vs. W7 Southern Miss, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: E7 Marshall vs. E6 FIU, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Wednesday, March 9

Game 3: W5 Rice vs. E4 Charlotte, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. W3 Louisiana Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 5: E5 Old Dominion vs. W4 UTEP, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. E3 Florida Atlantic, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. W1 North Texas, 6:30 p.m. ET, Stadium

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. E2 Western Kentucky, 7:00 p.m. ET, Stadium

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. E1 Middle Tennessee, 9:00 p.m. ET, Stadium

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. W2 UAB, 9:30 p.m. ET, Stadium

Friday, March 11

Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:00 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 8:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

Odds to win the Conference USA Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook:

UAB +150

North Texas +200

Louisiana Tech +800

Western Kentucky +1000

Middle Tennessee +1000

Florida Atlantic +2000

UTEP +4500

Old Dominion +5000

Charlotte +6000

Rice +10000

Marshall +25000

FIU +25000

UTSA +50000

Southern Mississippi +50000