How to watch the 2022 Conference USA Tournament on TV and via live stream

The Conference USA Tournament will take place March 8-12 from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.
North Texas enters as the No. 1 seed of the West Division and Middle Tennessee enters as the No. 1 seed of the East Division. The winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. North Texas is the defending champion, as they defeated Western Kentucky in the conference title game.
The first and second rounds of the tournament will be streamed on ESPN+, so you’ll need a subscription to the service to watch. The quarterfinals will be streamed on Stadium and both the semifinals and championship game will be broadcasted on CBS Sports Network. If you don’t have a cable login to access CBSSN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.
2022 Conference USA Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream
Tuesday, March 8
Game 1: W6 UTSA vs. W7 Southern Miss, 7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 2: E7 Marshall vs. E6 FIU, 10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Wednesday, March 9
Game 3: W5 Rice vs. E4 Charlotte, 6:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 4: Game 1 Winner vs. W3 Louisiana Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 5: E5 Old Dominion vs. W4 UTEP, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. E3 Florida Atlantic, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Thursday, March 10
Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. W1 North Texas, 6:30 p.m. ET, Stadium
Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. E2 Western Kentucky, 7:00 p.m. ET, Stadium
Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. E1 Middle Tennessee, 9:00 p.m. ET, Stadium
Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. W2 UAB, 9:30 p.m. ET, Stadium
Friday, March 11
Game 11: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 12:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Game 12: Winner of Game 9 vs. Winner of Game 10, 3:00 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Saturday, March 12 Final
Game 13: Winner of Game 11 vs. Winner of Game 12, 8:30 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network
Odds to win the Conference USA Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook:
UAB +150
North Texas +200
Louisiana Tech +800
Western Kentucky +1000
Middle Tennessee +1000
Florida Atlantic +2000
UTEP +4500
Old Dominion +5000
Charlotte +6000
Rice +10000
Marshall +25000
FIU +25000
UTSA +50000
Southern Mississippi +50000