How to watch the 2022 MAAC Tournament on TV and via live stream

The MAAC Tournament will be held March 8-12 from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Iona enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Iona ran through the tournament as the No. 9 seed and defeated No. 7 Fairfield in the title game last season.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 MAAC Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

All Times ET

Tuesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 Rider vs. No. 8 Manhattan, 5:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 Canisius vs. No. 7 Fairfield, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 3: No. 11 Quinnipiac vs. No. 6 Marist, 9:00 p.m., ESPN+

Wednesday, March 9

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Iona, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Saint Peter’s, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 3 Siena, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+

Game 7: No. 4 Monmouth vs. No. 5 Niagara, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

Friday, March 11

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 6, 6 p.m. ET, ESPNews

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 7, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU