How to watch the 2022 MAAC Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament begins on March 8. We go over the TV and live stream options for the event until the NCAA bid is given on March 12.

By Erik Buchinger

Syndication: Westchester County Journal News Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK

The MAAC Tournament will be held March 8-12 from Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey. Iona enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Iona ran through the tournament as the No. 9 seed and defeated No. 7 Fairfield in the title game last season.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 MAAC Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

All Times ET

Tuesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 Rider vs. No. 8 Manhattan, 5:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 2: No. 10 Canisius vs. No. 7 Fairfield, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 3: No. 11 Quinnipiac vs. No. 6 Marist, 9:00 p.m., ESPN+

Wednesday, March 9

Game 4: Winner of Game 1 vs. No. 1 Iona, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 5: Winner Game 2 vs. No. 2 Saint Peter’s, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 6: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 3 Siena, 7:00 p.m., ESPN+
Game 7: No. 4 Monmouth vs. No. 5 Niagara, 9:30 p.m., ESPN+

Friday, March 11

Game 8: Winner of Game 4 vs. Winner of Game 6, 6 p.m. ET, ESPNews
Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 7, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 10: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 9, 4 p.m. ET, ESPNU

