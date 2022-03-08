How to watch the 2022 WAC Conference Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 Western Athletic Conference Tournament in Las Vegas from March 8-12. The first round will take place at Michelob ULTRA Arena and the rest of the tournament will take place at Orleans Arena.

XXX enters as the No. 1 seed, and the winner of the bracket will receive an automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Grand Canyon won last year’s WAC Tournament, defeating New Mexico State 74-56 in the championship game.

The first round, second round, quarterfinals, and semifinals will all be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, so you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to watch. The championship game will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 WAC Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Tuesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 seed, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Wednesday, March 9

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 seed, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 4: Winner Game 2 No. 6 seed, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 4 seed, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 3 seed, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 1 seed, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Game 8: Winner of Game 6 vs. No. 2 seed, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Odds to win WAC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

New Mexico State +150

Grand Canyon +330

Seattle +400

SFA +600

Utah Valley +1500

Abilene Christian +1500

Sam Houston State +2500

Cal Baptist +10000

UTRGV +50000

Chicago State +50000