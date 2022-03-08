 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch the 2022 WAC Conference Tournament on TV and via live stream

The 2022 WAC Conference Tournament begins on March 8. We go over the TV and live stream options for the event until the NCAA bid is given on March 12.

By DKNation Staff

Grand Canyon v New Mexico State Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images

The 2022 Western Athletic Conference Tournament in Las Vegas from March 8-12. The first round will take place at Michelob ULTRA Arena and the rest of the tournament will take place at Orleans Arena.

The first round, second round, quarterfinals, and semifinals will all be streamed exclusively on ESPN+, so you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to watch. The championship game will take place on Saturday, March 12 at 10 p.m. ET and will be broadcasted on ESPNU.

If you aren’t around a TV to follow the tournament, you can stream it through WatchESPN. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for the live stream, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the tournament.

2022 WAC Conference Tournament: Date, time, TV, live stream

Tuesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 9 seed vs. No. 8 seed, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 2: No. 10 seed vs. No. 7 seed, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Wednesday, March 9

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. No. 5 seed, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 4: Winner Game 2 No. 6 seed, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Thursday, March 10

Game 5: Winner of Game 3 vs. No. 4 seed, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 6: Winner of Game 4 vs. No. 3 seed, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Friday, March 11

Game 7: Winner of Game 5 vs. No. 1 seed, 9:00 p.m. ET, ESPN+
Game 8: Winner of Game 6 vs. No. 2 seed, 11:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+

Saturday, March 12 Final

Game 9: Winner of Game 7 vs. Winner of Game 8, 10 p.m. ET, ESPNU

Odds to win WAC Tournament from DraftKings Sportsbook

New Mexico State +150
Grand Canyon +330
Seattle +400
SFA +600
Utah Valley +1500
Abilene Christian +1500
Sam Houston State +2500
Cal Baptist +10000
UTRGV +50000
Chicago State +50000

