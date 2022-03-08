Packers place franchise tag on Davante Adams, per report

The Green Bay Packers used the franchise tag to keep Davante Adams on the roster for the 2022 season. Adams gets a one-year, fully guaranteed contract worth more than $19 million. He may not end up playing the season on the tag, as it gives the two sides until July 15 to try and hammer out a long-term contract.

The move was expected. General manager Brian Gutekunst has said that the team would like to keep Adams in Green Bay, though there hadn’t been much progress on contract talks prior to this. There were reports in late February that they had yet to start discussions for a new deal. Still, a long-term contract makes sense, not least because it could help the cap-crunched Packers have the same offensive core around quarterback Aaron Rodgers for another shot at a Super Bowl this year.

Adams reportedly said earlier in the offseason that he wants to be the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL. Right now, that honor belongs to DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals, who’s making an average annual salary of $27 million. Adams could command as much as $30 million per year.

Last season, Adams caught 123 passes for 1,553 yards, both career highs. He also scored 11 touchdowns, helping push the Packers to the NFC’s top seed for the postseason. However, they lost in the divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers.