Titans don’t place franchise tag on Harold Landry, per report

The Tennessee Titans did not place the franchise tag on LB Harold Landry ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports. The tag would have provided Landry a one-year, fully guaranteed contract worth $18.4 million. Instead, he’ll become a free agent at the start of the new league year on March 16.

Though the Titans declined to place the franchise tag, the team will still look to get a long-term deal done with Landry as he hits the free-agent market. It’s no surprise the Titans want to lock him down for foreseeable future, as Landry is coming off a breakout season in 2021. He logged 75 total tackles with 51 solos, adding 12 sacks in a big season that culminated with his first-ever Pro Bowl appearance.

Landry is coming off a four-year contract worth $6.7 million, resulting in an average yearly salary of $1.6 million. He’s been the highest priority among all the other unsigned veterans for the Titans, so it’s been expected that they would want to get a deal done as soon as possible.