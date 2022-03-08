How to watch the 2022 ACC tournament via live stream, with a free trial

The biggest college basketball tournament outside of the national championship is here, and today the ACC begins their quest to crown a conference champion.

The ACC Tournament has a long and rich history, and is back to its traditional home of Greensboro, North Carolina on Tuesday. The five-day, 14-game tournament is one fans of the ACC look forward to year-round, with sold out games a regular occurrence even early in the event.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the games, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app as long as you have full access to the ACC Network for the opening round games. But keep in mind that you need a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable login to access ESPN for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Here’s what the full tournament schedule looks like, as well as what channel each game airs on.

March 8

Game 1: No. 12 Pittsburgh vs. No. 13 Boston College, 2:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Game 2: No. 10 Clemson vs. No. 15 NC State, 4:30 p.m. ET, ACC Network

Game 3: No. 11 Louisville vs. No. 14 Georgia Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET, ACC Network

March 9

Game 4: No. 8 Florida State vs. No. 9 Syracuse, Noon ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 5: Game 1 Winner vs. No. 5 Wake Forest, Noon ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 6: Game 2 Winner vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN2/ESPNU

Game 7: Game 3 Winner vs. No. 6 Virginia, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN2

March 10

Game 8: Game 4 Winner vs. No. 1 Duke, Noon ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: Game 5 Winner vs. No. 4 Miami (FL), 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: Game 6 Winner vs. No. 2 Notre Dame, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 11: Game 7 Winner vs. No. 3 North Carolina, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

March 11

Game 12: Game 8 Winner vs. Game 9 Winner, 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

Game 13: Game 10 Winner vs. Game 11 Winner, 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN2

March 12 Final

Game 12 Winner vs. Game 13 Winner, 8:30 p.m. ET, ESPN