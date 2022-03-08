Who is leading Champions League matches heading into second leg of Round of 16

The first leg of the UEFA Champions League’s Round of 16 is in the books, and we’ve got both some surprises, and some not-so-surprising results already. With just 16 teams left chasing continental glory, let’s take a look at some of the best results so far, and look ahead to leg two.

Right off the top, the EPL leaders Manchester City steamrolled Primeira Liga’s Sporting CP with a score of 5-0. What’s more impressive is that they did it on the road, in Sporting’s home stadium. Riyad Mahrez got the game started with a 7th minute goal, followed by a brace from Bernardo Silva. Phil Foden and Raheem Sterling finished the game off as Man City cruised to an easy win.

Since the away goals rule was abolished by UEFA in all competitions, City’s goals themselves won’t carry any extra weight. But the mere fact that Sporting CP finds themselves traveling to Manchester for the second leg with a five-goal deficit means they’re in the toughest spot of anyone else in the competition right now. They’ve got a huge mountain to climb, while all Man City has to do is keep them from scoring more than four at their home stadium. It’s no surprise that Man City is favored to win leg two at DraftKings Sportsbook, with moneyline odds at -700. Sporting comes in at +1500, with a draw set at +800.

Paris Saint-Germain got the jump on Real Madrid at home in the first leg with a 1-0 win, thanks to a late goal from young superstar Kylian Mbappe. He netted the lone goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time, but it’s a wonder that PSG only managed to score one all game long. They held Madrid to just three shots overall with zero on target, while PSG logged 21 overall shots with eight on frame.

They’ll head to Spain to play the second leg at the historic Santiago Bernabéu on March 9, hoping to at least keep a clean sheet on Real Madrid’s home ground. Both teams sit in first place in their respective domestic leagues, but only one of them can advance out of the Round of 16, and they’ve only got 90 minutes plus extra time if needed to figure out who will move on. It’s a dead heat at DraftKings Sportsbook, as Madrid is slightly favored to win in regular time with ML odds at +155, while PSG comes in just behind them at +160. A draw is +255.

Here’s a look at the rest of the UCL matches and where they stand on aggregate as we head into the second and final leg of the Round of 16.

1st leg results

Red Bull Salzburg v. Bayern Munich — 1-1

Sporting CP v. Manchester City — 0-5

Benfica v. Ajax — 2-2

Chelsea v. Lille — 2-0

Atlético Madrid v. Manchester United — 1-1

Villarreal v. Junventus — 1-1

Inter Milan v. Liverpool — 0-2

Paris Saint-Germain v. Real Madrid — 1-0