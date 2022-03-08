 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bayern Munich v. Salzburg: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL Round of 16 match

We’re looking ahead to the second leg of the UCL Round of 16 series between Bayern Munich and RB Salzburg.

By Ryan Sanders

FC Salzburg v FC Bayern Muenchen: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League Photo by Guenther Iby/SEPA.Media /Getty Images

Bayern Munich will take on FC Red Bull Salzburg in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series. The match is slated for March 8 with a kickoff time of 3:00 p.m. ET, and will be held at Bayern Munich’s home ground, Allianz Arena. It will be broadcast live on Galavision, with streaming options on fuboTV and Paramount+.

RB Salzburg looked to have the first leg in the bag as they got off to an early lead, thanks to a 21st-minute goal from Chukwubuike Adamu to open the scoring. Salzburg held on for the entire match, weathering the storm while only controlling 28 percent of possession. Bayern’s equalizer was found in the 90th minute courtesy of Kingsley Coman, bringing the final score to an even 1-1.

Bayern Munich, the current Bundesliga leaders, will look forward to hosting the Austrian side at home as they hope to get the edge and advance to the quarterfinals on March 8.

How to watch Bayern Munich v. FC Salzburg

Date: Tuesday, March 8
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: Galavision
Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Bayern Munich v. FC Salzburg odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Bayern Munich: -525
Draw: +700
RB Salzburg: +1300

