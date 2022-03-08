Bayern Munich v. Salzburg: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL Round of 16 match

Bayern Munich will take on FC Red Bull Salzburg in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 series. The match is slated for March 8 with a kickoff time of 3:00 p.m. ET, and will be held at Bayern Munich’s home ground, Allianz Arena. It will be broadcast live on Galavision, with streaming options on fuboTV and Paramount+.

RB Salzburg looked to have the first leg in the bag as they got off to an early lead, thanks to a 21st-minute goal from Chukwubuike Adamu to open the scoring. Salzburg held on for the entire match, weathering the storm while only controlling 28 percent of possession. Bayern’s equalizer was found in the 90th minute courtesy of Kingsley Coman, bringing the final score to an even 1-1.

Bayern Munich, the current Bundesliga leaders, will look forward to hosting the Austrian side at home as they hope to get the edge and advance to the quarterfinals on March 8.

How to watch Bayern Munich v. FC Salzburg

Date: Tuesday, March 8

Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: Galavision

Live stream: Paramount+, fuboTV

Bayern Munich v. FC Salzburg odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Bayern Munich: -525

Draw: +700

RB Salzburg: +1300