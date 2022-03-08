Liverpool v. Internazionale: Live stream, start time, aggregate score for UCL Round of 16 match

Inter Milan will take on English Premier League giants Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday, March 8 with kickoff set for 3:00 p.m. ET. You can catch the broadcast on CBS, UniMas, and TUDN, or find it via livestream on Paramount+ and fuboTV.

Milan hosted the first leg at San Siro, and were in for a surprise as the Reds came away with a 2-0 victory, thanks to second half goals from Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. Liverpool outshot the home side 13-9 overall, with 2-0 on target.

With UEFA abolishing the away goals rule from all competitions last year, Liverpool will need a win, a draw, or a one-goal loss to automatically advance. A two-goal win from Inter Milan will send the game into extra time and penalties, if needed.

Inter Milan has found themselves somewhat struggling in Serie A this year after powerhouse striker Romelu Lukaku made the move to EPL side Chelsea. The defending Serie A champions sit in third place in their domestic league as they hope guys like Edin Dzeko, the club’s leading scorer this season, can find the back of the net at Anfield in leg two.

Liverpool v. Internazionale odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Liverpool: -180

Draw: +340

Internazionale: +475