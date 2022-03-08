Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Tuesday, March 8

The NBA has a shorter slate tonight with just six games taking place throughout the league, but there will be plenty of action to bet on nonetheless. The action gets underway with three games tipping off at 7:00 p.m. ET, while the night finishes off with the Clippers vs. Warriors tips at 10:00 p.m.

With that being said, let’s take a look at some of the best player prop bets to keep an eye on, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Darius Garland over 23.5 points (+100)

This is a great prop on paper, as Garland has been playing at a high level for the Cavs this season. He’s hit over the 24-point mark in five of his last seven games, logging two double-doubles in his last two outings straight with points and assists. He’ll be going up against a Pacers team tonight who has the 24th-ranked defense, allowing 112.6 points per game throughout the season. Expect the young point guard to hit this mark, making it an easy bet to make especially at plus odds.

Bobby Portis over 8.5 rebounds (-130)

Portis has been coming up huge for the Bucks recently, as he averaged 19.5 points and nine rebounds per game in February. He’s on track to have another big month, as he’s only scored single digit points once in the three games in March so far. Tonight, they’ll be going up against the Oklahoma City Thunder, who have one of the worst marks in the league when it comes to rebounds allowed, giving up an average of 56.5 rebounds per game to opponents. Portis hasn’t grabbed more than seven off the glass in his last three games, but expect him to be on point tonight in Oklahoma City.

Cameron Payne over 17.5 points (-170)

With the absence of both Chris Paul (thumb) and Devin Booker (health and safety protocols), Cameron Payne has been seeing an increased role especially since Booker’s been sidelined. He’s averaged 20 points through his last two games, while notching a career-high 16 assists against the Knicks last Friday.

The Suns will take on the Orlando Magic, who are tied for the worst record in the league at 16-49. The last time these sides met, Phoenix steamrolled Orlando with a 132-105 score. The Suns should lock down another win even without their two All-Stars, while guys like Payne will pick up the slack on offense and put in a solid performance.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.