NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Tuesday, March 8

We have a six-game schedule in the NBA on Tuesday night, which includes a doubleheader on TNT. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the New Orleans Pelicans will take on Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies. Then to wrap-up the night, the Los Angeles Clippers will play the reeling Golden State Warriors at 10 p.m. ET. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Cedi Osman, Cavaliers, $4,500

Osman has given the Cleveland Cavaliers a spark off the bench in the last six games since the NBA All-Star break. The veteran forward has scored at least 10 points or more in four out of those last five games and is averaging 26.7 fantasy points per game.

This season, Osman is only averaging 11.4 points per game on 42.8% shooting from the field and 36.5% from three-point range. He will be called upon tonight against the Pacers, who are ranked 20th against SG/SFs (OPRK) this season. We should expect either him or Kevin Love to have a huge game as the Cavs try to stay out of the play-in tournament.

Landry Shamet, Suns, $3,700

Shamet stepped up big time for the Suns on Sunday afternoon as they were without Devin Booker and Cameron Johnson. The former Wichita State standout poured in 17 points (5-12 FG, 3-6) and dished out five assists for 31.3 fantasy points. It was the second time in the last three games that Shamet had scored in double figures.

We should expect to see a ton of Shamet tonight against the Magic, which are ranked 25th against SG/SFs (OPRK). At $3,700 price point, you shouldn’t expect a ton of value, but if he can get you 20 or more fantasy points its a win.

Kevon Looney, Warriors, $4,300

With it being a small slate in the Association, we don’t have a ton of value plays to chose from. However, Looney could be a cheap option for you at center, which could free you up to spend big at other positions.

On Monday night against the Denver Nuggets, the veteran center posted a double-double consisting of 13 points and 11 rebounds (35.8 fantasy points). In his last five games, Looney is averaging 24.6 fantasy points per game. You are not looking for Looney to score, but just to grab rebounds against the Clippers, who have an opponent rebounding pct of .484 (27th in the NBA).