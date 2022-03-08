NBA same game parlays to consider for Tuesday, March 8

Tuesday night’s NBA slate might be a shorter one with just six games on tap, but there will still be plenty of action to catch, especially for bettors. Same game parlays are a great way to maximize potential payouts by loading up on player props or moneyline bets from the same game. Here are three to target and keep an eye on ahead of tonight’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Same Game Parlay 1 (+340)

Deandre Ayton over 16.5 points

Cameron Payne over 8.5 assists

Suns ML vs. Magic

The Suns are all but guaranteed a win tonight in Orlando, even without their two All-Stars in Chris Paul (thumb) and Devin Booker (health and safety). The Magic are tied with the Rockets for the worst record in the league at 16-49, while they’re just 7-22 in their home arena. The Suns have proven to be the best team in the league all season long, and despite a 10-point loss to the Bucks last night, they’ll be expected to bounce back with a win over Orlando.

Ayton put up 30 points against the defending champs, and has averaged 18.7 ppg through his last three outings. Cameron Payne has seen increased playing time with Booker and Paul sidelined, notching at least eight assists in his last three games, while recording a career-high 16 assists against the Knicks last week. Expect the Suns to put in a solid overall team performance in Orlando.

Same Game Parlay 2 (+215)

Ja Morant over 27.5 points

CJ McCollum 20+ points

Grizzlies ML vs. Pelicans

The Grizzlies, despite losing two of their last three games, have been on fire in recent weeks. That’s in large thanks to Ja Morant, who has been one of the hottest players in the league. He averaged 33 points per game in February, notching a career-high 46 points against the Bulls, while proceeding to set a career high the very next game when he put up 52 against the Spurs.

McCollum has been averaging 26.1 points per game since he joined the Pelicans, helping them win five of the 10 games they’ve played since he was acquired before the trade deadline. Even though the Grizzlies won the last meeting, McCollum dropped 30 points, adding seven assists and six rebounds. He scored 24 points in his last two games as New Orleans has been running their offense through him. The Grizzlies will likely still get the win, but expect McCollum to continue stuffing the stat sheet.

Same Game Parlay 3 (+320)

Stephen Curry 25+ points

Stephen Curry 4+ 3-pointers

Ivica Zubac 10+ rebounds

Not to make this the Stephen Curry show, but he’ll be well-rested after he, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson were kept out of last night’s game in Denver due to rest on a back-to-back. Curry has averaged 28.3 points per game through the three he’s played in March, putting up 34 against the Timberwolves and 30 against the Lakers, while averaging 4.3 threes made in those three games. He’ll be ready to go after not playing since Saturday as the Dubs look to snap a five-game losing streak.

On the other end of the court, Ivica Zubac should have somewhat of a clear path to dominating the boards as the Warriors are still missing Draymond Green (back). Golden State center Kevon Looney has seen increased minutes, but Zubac has averaged 8.2 rebounds per game throughout the season, jumping to 10 rpg in March alone. He grabbed 12 off the glass against the Rockets last week, while totaling nine in each of the two games since then. Expect him to grab double digit boards at Chase Center tonight, even if the home side ends up getting the win.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.