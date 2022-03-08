Pick against the spread, over/under for Nets vs. Hornets on Tuesday

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets will continue their three-game road trip tonight against LaMelo Ball and the Charlotte Hornets in a pivotal must-win game for both teams.

In their first matchup, the Hornets defeated the Nets 111-95 at Barclays Center on Oct. 24. Miles Bridges led Charlotte with 32 points (9-16, 3-5 3pt) and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Kevin Durant scored a game-high 38 points on 17-of-24 shooting from the field. The Nets are three-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 239.5 points.

Nets vs. Hornets, 7:00 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hornets +3

The Nets are riding a four-game losing skid after they lost 126-120 to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Durant led Brooklyn in scoring for the second straight game with 38 points, while Kyrie Irving added 19 points and six assists. However, it was not enough as Jayson Tatum went off for 54 points and all five C’s starters were in double figures.

Brooklyn needs this win tonight as they are tied with the Hornets for eighth in the Eastern Conference. The Nets are 1-6 in their last seven games, but 4-13 against the spread when the spread is between -5.5 and -2.5 points. However, Brooklyn is 9-8 ATS as the road favorite this season.

As for the Hornets, they picked up their second-straight win on Saturday night in a six-point win over the San Antonio Spurs. Despite the win, the Hornets are 2-8 in their last 10 games at home and 4-11 in their last 15 games.

If Ball and Co. want to pull off the win, it’s going to come down to their defense. Charlotte is allowing 113 points per game in their last five games (114.6 ppg allowed on the season). The Hornets are 10-6-1 ATS as home underdogs this season and 12-4 ATS when the spread is between +2.5 and +5.5.

Over/Under: Under 239.5

Between these two offenses on the floor tonight, I think we’ll see a lot of points scored. The Nets are averaging 111.6 points per game in their last five games. Meanwhile, the Hornets are putting up 119.8 points per game over that same span. The total has gone over in 10 of Brooklyn’s last 13 games, while the total has gone under in 10 of the Hornets’ last 15 games.

