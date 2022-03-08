Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies on Tuesday

In the first game of a doubleheader on TNT tonight, Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans will go on the road to play Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

In their last matchup on Feb. 15, the Grizzlies took down the Pelicans 121-109 at Smoothie King Arena. Tyus Jones led Memphis with 27 points (11-17 FG, 3-7 3pt), to go along with nine assists. The Grizz are 5.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the total set at 231.5.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -5.5

The Pelicans had their four-game winning streak snapped on Sunday night in an eight-point overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. Before that defeat, New Orleans had won five straight games on the road. The Pelicans’ perimeter defense went out of the window against Denver as they allowed them to shoot 54% from the field and 42.4% from three-point range.

New Orleans is 4-1 against the spread in the last five games and 8-1 ATS in the last nine road games. However, the Pels are 12-14 ATS when listed as road underdogs this season. As for the Grizzlies, they are looking to get back into the win column after they lost by 11 points to the Houston Rockets on Sunday night.

The good news for the Grizzlies is that they will be returning home tonight, where they have won six out of their last seven games. Memphis is 12-5 ATS in their last 17 games and also 6-1 ATS in the last seven games at FedExForum. The Grizz are also 15-10 ATS when they are the home favorite this season.

Over/Under: Under 231.5

The last two times the Grizzlies and Pelicans played each other, the total points scored were 213 and 230. The total has gone under in four of the Pelicans’ last five games, while the total has gone under in five of the Grizzlies’ last six games. If both of these teams live up to their recent success on defense, then the under should hit.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY), visit OPGR.org (OR), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).21+ (18+ NH/WY). Physically present in AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.